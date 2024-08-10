Every street affected in Molineux one-way system proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Several roads could become one-way, while matchday permit holders could gain access to additional streets for parking.

Staveley Road, Dunstall Road and Leicester Street are listed in the proposed changes.

The council aims to address ongoing traffic management issues that have led to congestion, vehicle damage, and parking conflicts in the vicinity.

The proposals include the introduction of a one-way system southbound along Staveley Road, from Dunstall Road to Waterloo Road with a ban on turning right onto Waterloo Road.

Leicester Street would also become one-way, westbound from Staveley Road to Gloucester Street. Both streets would see the removal of some double yellow lines, leading to an increase in on-street parking.

Matchday permits would extend further north along Dunstall Road, as well as parts of Craddock Street, Evans Street, Jackson Street, Lowe Street and Devoran Close.

If the scheme is implemented, there will be a two-week grace period during which motorists who fail to comply with the new restrictions will receive warning notices rather than fixed penalty notices.

Consultation is open until September 6, 2024.

A drop-in session will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Dunstall Road on September 6 between 10am and 7pm.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Rachel Alexander