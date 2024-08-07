Adult and child escape after fire breaks out in flat in Wolverhampton high-rise building

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

25 fire crews were called to Tithe Croft in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton at around 7.50pm, where they had to climb to the fifth floor of the 21-storey building.

Once in the flat they found a fire in the living room and smoke damage to the rest of the home.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Five fire engines from Wolverhampton, Tettenhall, Bloxwich, Bilston and Dudley attended, crewed by around 25 firefighters.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire, which is confirmed to be out. Everyone has been accounted for. Electric to the flat has been isolated.

"An adult and a child evacuated the flat before our arrival. They received precautionary checks from paramedics."

Fire crews were stood down at 9.20pm.