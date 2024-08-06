Multiple fire crews attend tall building blaze in Wolverhampton
Emergency services and fire crews from across the Black Country are in attendance at a tall building blaze in Wolverhampton.
By Lauren Hill
West Midlands Fire Service crews are tackling a blaze at Tithe Croft, Heath Town, Wolverhampton with engines from Wolverhampton, Wednesbury, Bloxwich, Bilston, and Dudley.
There are approximately five engines, two police cars and an ambulance currently at the scene.
People have been asked to avoid the area.
