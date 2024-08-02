West Midlands Metro announce delays due to 'missing' tram

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, it said that although trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village, they will not be at their normal level of service.

It said that punters should 'expect some delays' as they have one tram 'missing from service' before thanking paying customers for their patience.

Posting earlier today, it said: "Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station & Edgbaston Village.

"Please expect some delays as we have one tram missing from service. Thank-you for your patience."