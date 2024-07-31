Wolverhampton's The Halls hosting the UK's premier dance competitions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West End stars and top choreographers from around the country flocked to Wolverhampton's The Halls to take part in the vibrant All England Dance Grand Finals.

The event started at the halls on Thursday, July 25, with the grand final event taking place today.

This year's grand finals event saw stars from top West End productions and respected choreographers fill the judge's panel, bringing 'unparalleled' expertise and prestige to the competition.