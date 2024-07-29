Appeal to find relatives of 55-year-old man found dead in Wolverhampton
The Black Country Coroner is appealing for the next of kin of a man found dead in the Wolverhampton area to make contact.
Roman Hurska, aged 55, and originally from the Czech Republic was found on July 4 days before his 56th birthday. He was born on July 1968.
The coroner's office said Mr Hurska, was known to frequent the Whitmore Reans area, but had no known address.
Anyone with information about his family should contact the team 0121 569 7200 as soon as possible.