Watch: All aboard! Excitement as Britain's 'poshest train' with £700 tickets sets off from Wolverhampton

At 8.05am on Saturday, passengers boarded the The Northern Belle to take their seats and set off on a journey like no other.

They had just three minutes to have their tickets checked and board the train before it departed at 8.08am.

It was a glamorous affair, with a red carpet rolled out and a glass of champagne upon arrival – they would soon stop at Stafford and Crewe before traversing the great British countryside to Carlisle, all whilst dining on a three-course brunch inspired by the scenery outside the window.

They then had the opportunity to explore a medieval castle and 12th century cathedral.