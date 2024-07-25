Suspect denies attacking man with meat cleaver claiming 'I was delivering it to cook a curry'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But Christopher McShane, 39, said he didn't use the cleaver to attack 'enforcer' Setton White and was delivering it to his former partner who was going to cook him and their four children a curry.

McShane is on trial for attempted unlawful wounding with intent and possessing an article with a blade or point.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

He is accused of attacking Mr White who had gone to the house in St Chads Road on February 11 last year. McShane had rented the house with his partner between November 2021 and 2022.

The tenancy agreement had run out and on the third day of the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court the jury heard McShane had taken advice to not renew it until he was formally offered a new one – he had not been paying rent at the property at the time of the alleged incident.