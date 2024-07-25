Jury retires in case of alleged drugs gang accused of operating between West and East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The case involves five defendants from Wolverhampton and Walsall, one from Corby in Northamptonshire and one from Swindon, Wiltshire.

Four defendants have already pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine. Three people are on trial this week at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

The trial lasted three weeks before Judge Simon Ward sent the jury out on Tuesday.

Brian Assante, aged 23, of HMP Morton Hall, Swinderby has admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs but denies conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and is on trial.

Dhillon Swarn, aged 20, of Wolverhampton Road, Walsall, denies conspiring to supply class A drugs as does Alicia Cox, aged 25, of Wesley Road, Bilbrook.

James Carroll, aged 46, of Dumble Close, Corby, Northamptonshire also denies conspiring to supply class A drugs.