Pair deny charges over incident on train between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The charges related to an incident on a train at Sandwell and Dudley Railway Station, between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, on November 3 last year.

Aaron Wilson, aged 27 of North One Mews Sedgley and Scott Dickinson, aged 37, of Waterloo Street, Tipton previously appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court in May.

They both denied all charges at Wolverhampton on Tuesday – a date for trial was set as January 21, 2026.