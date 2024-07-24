Appeal for help in finding young girl missing from Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police is asking for the public's help in finding the whereabouts of Tiyarnah, who has been reported missing from Wolverhampton.

The 16-year-old is known to have connections in Hertfordshire and East London.

Have you seen Tiyarnah?

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 immediately quoting PID 416222.