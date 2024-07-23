Video showcases best of city in celebration of year of growth

New figures show growth in Wolverhampton’s visitor economy helped by the re-opening of The Halls music venue, the council has released a new video narrated by the city’s celebrated local grime and rap artist, Reepa.

The video showcases its vibrancy and diversity, aiming to reconnect residents with the city and encourage them to participate in a packed schedule of exciting family-friendly events over the coming months.

Wolverhampton’s visitor economy was worth £458 million last year, marking a 12.8 per cent increase from the previous year, and the city welcomed more than 10m visitors in 2023, representing a 1.8 per cent rise in visitor numbers over the last 12 months.

The video is a visual love letter to Wolverhampton, featuring iconic city landmarks, vibrant events, and the close-knit community that makes the city special.

Reepa’s own heartfelt spoken word piece forms the backbone of the story, capturing his deep connection to the city and his passion for its continuous growth and vibrancy.

He said: “Wolverhampton is my home, and this video is my love letter to the city. I want everyone to see and feel the pride I have for our community, for our people."

His narration takes viewers on a journey through the city, highlighting the rich cultural fabric, history, and community spirit that define Wolverhampton.

Reepa, hailing from Heath Town, is widely recognised for his contributions to the local music scene and community.

An ambassador for Wolves Foundation, and the first signing for Wolves Records, he recently collaborated on the soundtrack for Wolves FC’s partnership with JD sports.

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, expressed his enthusiasm for the video.

He said: “This video beautifully captures the city and builds enthusiasm for the fantastic events we have planned for the coming months, including a major international action sports event coming to Wolverhampton for the first time in September, and a new event for music lovers next year.

"We are thankful to Reepa, who is a wonderful ambassador for our city, for his heartfelt contribution.”

Kieron Ansell, business development manager for Wolves Foundation and Wolves Records, also praised Reepa’s dedication.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of Reepa and his dedication to showcasing Wolverhampton.

"This project truly highlights the bond between an artist and his home city.

"In terms of events, Wolves Foundation is actively working with the council to bring an exciting music opportunity to the city next year.”

The video serves multiple purposes: encouraging residents to explore their home city, promote local events and activities, and foster a sense of community pride.

To watch the video and find out more about upcoming events in the city, go to nvestwolverhampton.com/visit