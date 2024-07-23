Take a walk to remember loved ones and help Wolverhampton charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Compton Care will be hosting its inaugural ‘Walk for Compton’ on Sunday, September 29.

There will be two ways for people to get involved and the charity said it hopes supporters who wish to celebrate the life of a loved one and raise funds for patients and families affected by life limiting conditions will join them in September.

Starting and finishing in the grounds of Compton Hall in Wolverhampton, the 4.5km walk is suitable for all ages and abilities and will take in take in the surroundings of Smestow Valley and the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal.

Participants will have the opportunity to place special memory tags in the Hall’s Garden of Reflection, receive seed paper to plant in a memorable place and select a song in memory of their loved one, which will be played during the day.

Community and events fundraiser at Compton Care, Sally Woods, said: “We’re so pleased to launch Walk for Compton. It is more than just a walk; it’s a time to remember and celebrate your loved ones, while raising funds to provide vital care and support to those living with life limiting conditions.

"Every step you take makes a meaningful difference.

“We have two different ways for people to get involved, or they are very welcome to do both.

"Supporters do not need to have a prior connection to Compton Care and everyone is welcome to join Walk for Compton, including their four-legged friends.”

Early bird registration fees for the event are £10 per person or £40 for a family ticket, if booked before midday on Monday, August 5.

The charity is also offering people an alternative way to remember their loved ones and support Compton, ‘Walk for Compton – Your Way!’

Throughout September, people are invited to organise a walk with family and friends, set up a walking group with colleagues or walk to their favourite landmark, with the cost being £5 per person and including a memory tag and seed paper.

For more information and to sign up, go to comptoncare.org.uk/walkforcompton.