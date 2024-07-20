'He was the heart of our family': Tribute to man, 91, knocked down by car as police seek witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Armando Mazzone, 91, a much-loved great-great-grandfather, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car on Penn Road at around 9.20am on Thursday, July 11.

Mr Mazzone died in hospital days later. His family are being supported by specialist police officers.

Following the incident, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with their investigation.

Now police want to speak to witnesses or anyone with information, while Mr Mazzone's family paid tribute to a man 'whose family meant everything to him'.

A statement from his family released through police read: "The best grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, a role he wore with pride.

"His family meant everything to him and he was the heart of our family. He was fiercely independent and had a real zest for life.

"He planned for a future he never got to live out. Even at 91 he still had more years left in him.

"But he was so cruelly taken from us. He fought in hospital for four days with his family at his bedside, surrounded by love.

"His passing has left a massive hole in our hearts and our lives."

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to contact West Midlands Police via the 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Mazzone's family at this awful time.

"We are doing all we can to identify the exact circumstances of the collision.

"Officers have been speaking to a number of witnesses but we would ask anyone who has any further information or CCTV footage to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from people who were driving in the area at the time and have dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries."