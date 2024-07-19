'I won £25,000 before England lost to Spain - I was devastated but had my own win'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jacob Hollis, who works as a videographer, was in 'disbelief' after discovering he had won the 'instant win' cash prize from car competition company Best of the Best (BOTB) whilst he was in the car with his parents.

A few hours before watching England's final game, Jacob had been relaxing at home when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who told him he had won.

The 19-year-old said: "I don’t consider myself a lucky person and, having never won anything before, it feels unbelievable.

"I was in the car with my mum and dad coming back from seeing family members when it popped up saying I had won and none of us could believe it.

Jacob Hollis

"Obviously, the football result was disappointing, but I was still buzzing from my own win. I think I would have been more upset without it."

Jacob who currently lives with his parents, said he's planning to use some of his cash prize to put towards a holiday and deposit on a new house.

"Me and my girlfriend are going on a cruise around the Mediterranean later this year," he said. "We also want to save some for a deposit on a new house, so this is a real boost for us."

Christian Williams added: "Obviously, there were a lot of broken hearts after England’s devastating defeat on Sunday, but hopefully winning this huge amount of money meant it didn’t ruin Jacob’s day and helped him get over the defeat a bit easier.

"With plans to spend it on a holiday and help him and girlfriend get on the property ladder, I couldn’t be happier for them both."