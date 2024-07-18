'She doesn't have a racist bone in her body' – councillor springs to defence of suspended Tory leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Express & Star revealed on Tuesday night that Councillor Thompson, a councillor in Wolverhampton for 34 years, had been suspended by the Conservative Party following two complaints ­– including one for alleged racial discrimination. Councillor Thompson has strongly denied both claims, and said she would fight to clear her name.

Councillor Celia Hibbert, who is of African origin, said Councillor Thompson did not have a 'single racist bone in her body'.

Councillor Hibbert, a former Labour councillor who now sits as an independent, said she was disgusted to read about Councillor Thompson's suspension.

"I hope the new Conservative 'woke' mob has not arrived in Wolverhampton," she said.

"I'm a bit surprised as the only African councillor in the City of Wolverhampton, that I've not even been contacted by whoever is investigating this to share my experience about Councillor Thompson. I hope I get the call.

"I've been a part of the council for nearly a decade. Although Councillor Thompson is of a different political party to me, she is one that I can happily vouch for as not having a single racist bone in her body.

"I've been on several committees with her, I have had several dealings with her and I have also seen her interacting with colleagues.

"I hope her party is able to swiftly and robustly investigate this. Time and time again we see very formidable elected politicians being undermined through orchestrated political hunting in this ever growing wilderness of democracy."

Councillor Hibbert said Councillor Thompson had the biggest mandate on the council, consistently securing the highest votes in council elections.

"Achievements such as this need to count for something," she said.

Councillor Hibbert said Councillor Thompson was very experienced at holding Wolverhampton's Labour leadership to account.

"My real worry is that, in her absence, who will do this vital job?" she said.

"My fervent wish will be that Councillor Wendy Thompson is able to clear her name quickly but ditch the ungrateful Conservative Party and their increasing trend of political discombobulation."

Councillor Thompson had been leader of the opposition Conservative group for 10 years.

She previously served as cabinet member for finance when the Conservatives were in charge of the authority. Her suspension comes just weeks after Councillor Mike Bird was removed as leader of Walsall Council after also being suspended by the party. It is understood that one of the complaints against Councillor Thompson was made by a member of council staff who alleged racial discrimination after being moved to another department. The other came from a member of Conservative Party staff.

“I am going to appeal against this,” she said. “It’s funny that I am the second group leader in the Black Country that is having this done to them by the party.” If they go for any more, we could start a club.

“What on earth is the Conservative Party up to?”

Councillor Thompson alleged the complaint related to a new member of council staff who failed to complete his probationary period at work.

“Because he was not up to the job, I kindly suggested he moved to a better job.

“He has returned this act of kindness by very spitefully lodging a complaint.”

Councillor Thompson, who represents Tettenhall Wightwick ward, said she would be appealing the decision to clear her name, but was undecided whether she would wish to return to the party.

“I am more concerned with looking after the residents than a political party,” she said.

“I went into this to serve the community, not the Conservative Party, and I will continue to do so. I have just been elected to serve for another three years, and I’m totally committed to that.”

A spokesman for the Conservative Party said: “Councillor Wendy Thompson has been suspended from the Conservative Party following a disciplinary investigation.

“The Conservative Party has an established code of conduct and a formal process where complaints can be made in confidence. This process is rightly confidential.”