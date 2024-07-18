Paving of Wolverhampton city centre street completed - buy more work to come

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The re-paving of Dudley Street, which began in January, has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule, said the council's highways chief.

Wolverhampton Council is now preparing for a further, £19 million scheme, which will see the repaving of Lichfield Street, Darlington Street and Queen Square later in the year.

Councillor Qaiser Azeem, cabinet member for transport, said the work represented a significant improvement to for both pedestrians and delivery vehicles.

Councillor Azeem said the work, carried out by contractor Taylor Woodrow, aimed to boost business by increasing the number of visitors to the city.

The re-paving of Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, has now been completed

Footpath and road surfaces between Queen Street and Bilston Street were relaid with improved materials, and kerbstones were replaced around trees to allow more room for roots to grow.

Councillor Azeem said disruption was kept to a minimum, with access retained to all shops and businesses throughout the works

"I am extremely pleased to see the completion of the re-paving works for Dudley Street.

"This is one of our prime retail areas, which sees the highest footfall in the city, and it was important that we upgraded it to offer a comfortable and safe shopping environment for our residents and visitors.

"I’m very happy to say that the re-paving works caused minimal disruption and, despite the heavy rain we have experienced this year, they were completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

"As with all our public realm improvements, the completed works along Dudley Street will ensure people enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive."