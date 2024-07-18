Appeal launched to help more children recovering from trauma to be able to play

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Haven Wolverhampton is calling on the community to improve the lives of children who have fled domestic abuse to help it to refresh its outdoor spaces, ensuring they are safe, fun, and conducive to healing.

According to figures released by the NSPCC, domestic abuse affects an estimated one in five UK children, with children affected facing violence, emotional abuse, and instability, which can have severe and lasting effects on their mental and physical health.

Recognising this issue, the UK Government said it acknowledged children as victims of domestic abuse in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

A spokeswoman for the Haven said: "Play is more than just fun, it’s a powerful tool for recovery.

"Outdoor play offers children a much-needed escape and a way to explore their feelings.

"It helps them to build confidence, develop social skills, and process their emotions in a healthy way."

A recent government report found that 85 per cent of children agreed that playing outside in spaces like gardens and parks made them very happy.

The Haven said it provides more than refuge, supporting families with emergency accommodation, emotional support, advocacy, and various practical and emotional resources to help them rebuild their lives.

A spokeswoman for the Haven said: "Many of the children arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs, having escaped terrifying and life-threatening situations.

"The goal is to offer a safe space where they can begin to heal from trauma, and outdoor play is a crucial part of this process.

"The Haven supports more than 100 children at any given time across a combination of communal and dispersed self-contained accommodation.

"The outdoor toys and equipment are heavily used and quickly become worn out.

"Through one-on-one and group play therapy sessions, as well as the simple joys of playing outside, the children get a chance to be children again."

For the Emergency Play Appeal, funds raised will support installing swings and slides for active fun, climbing frames to foster problem-solving skills and boost confidence, and sand and water play stations for sensory exploration, as well as providing a variety of outdoor games and sports equipment to promote physical health.

Additionally, picnic tables and seating areas will be added, offering comfortable spaces for relaxation and socialisation.

Jade Secker, The Haven's Fundraising Manager, emphasised the importance of this initiative.

She said: “Outdoor play is not just about having fun; it's a vital part of the healing process for children who have endured the trauma of domestic abuse.

"By supporting our appeal, you are giving these children a chance to reclaim their childhood and find joy in the simple act of playing outside, something that so many of us take for granted.

“By donating to this appeal, you will make a lasting impact on the lives of the children at The Haven.

"Your generosity will support them on their journey to a brighter and happier future, something that every child deserves.”

To donate and to find out more, go to bit.ly/havenplayappeal or contact give@havenrefuge.org.uk for more information.