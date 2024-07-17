Chelsea credits learning for changing her life as she receives special award

Chelsea Malone was selected as the overall winner of Adult Education Wolverhampton's first ever Celebration of Learning on Monday.

Teachers nominated adult learners from across the service and celebrated their successes across five categories: Above and Beyond; Learning for Personal Progression; Good Work; ‘Yes I Can’; and Outstanding Improvement.

Thirty-one winners were selected across the categories, with Chelsea Malone selected as overall winner and receiving her award from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach.

She said: “At the age of 15, I was diagnosed with a multitude of conditions that severely affected me for many years including ADHD, Autism, and anxiety disorder, resulting in me struggling at school and failing my exams.

“When I left school, I flitted from job to job never finding anything I could aspire to maintain.

"I needed to find a job that would hold my interest and captivate my attention.

“I heard about Special Educational Needs Coordinators and wanted to learn more.

"I have recently completed and passed a Level 2 Childcare course which has motivated and inspired me to progress further in the pursuit of a career as a SENCO.

“Growing up, I struggled and slipped through the net. I don’t want future generations to suffer like I did without support.

"Working towards a career as a SENCO will help me to help them.

“Attending classes at Adult Education Wolverhampton has felt like coming home, I have finally found a learning environment that fits and they are helping me pursue my dream.”

Every year thousands of people take up classes with Adult Education Wolverhampton.

