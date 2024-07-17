Broken down tram affecting journeys in Wolverhampton
Metro passengers have been warned of a broken down tram affecting journeys in Wolverhampton.
By Lauren Hill
Published
A service has broken down at the city's Pipers Row stop and remained there just after midday today.
Trams are now said to only be running between The Royal and Edgbaston village. St George's stop is also currently out of use.
