Mayor opens new woodland nature learning centre in heart of city
A local activity centre and the Mayor of Woverhampton opened a woodland learning hub this week for those with a passion for nature.
Wolverhampton Mayor Linda Leach and staff at Wildside officially opened the doors of the centre's new outdoor learning space on Tuesday.
The new log cabin facility is situated in the surrounding woodlands near the site on Hordern Road and is expected to offer more opportunities for families to learn and take part in Wildeside's activities.