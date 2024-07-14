11 wonderful photos of the much-missed Wolverhampton pub now recreated at museum
This week the Express & Star's Love Your Local series visits the recreation of a much-loved Wolverhampton pub that stood for almost 100 years.
Plus
Published
The Elephant & Castle was a grand Edwardian building built in 1905, and stood on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road where it was popular among the then town's migrant community.
It was a seen as a major landmark for those entering Wolverhampton, but fell into disrepair before it was torn down in 2001.
The Black Country Living Museum has since built a new version of the Elephant & Castle in a 1940s-60s town centre as part of its ‘Forging Ahead’ development, opening in 2002.