11 wonderful photos of the much-missed Wolverhampton pub now recreated at museum

The Elephant & Castle was a grand Edwardian building built in 1905, and stood on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road where it was popular among the then town's migrant community.

It was a seen as a major landmark for those entering Wolverhampton, but fell into disrepair before it was torn down in 2001.

The Black Country Living Museum has since built a new version of the Elephant & Castle in a 1940s-60s town centre as part of its ‘Forging Ahead’ development, opening in 2002.