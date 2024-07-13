Pubs getting ready to welcome guests for Euros final

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will see hundreds of people head to their local pub, with pubs set to enjoy a bumper day from food and drink sales as the day progresses to the kick off at 8pm.

When England made it to the Euro 2021 final against Italy, there were still a few restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but no restrictions are in place this time around and different pubs have been taking on bookings and putting on promotions for the final.

At the Hogshead in Wolverhampton, the pub has been booking up tables ahead of the game, with people looking to go to the Hogshead encouraged to book as soon as possible to ensure they could get in.

It has also put on a series of drink deals for the big game, with the Big Game package providing 12 beer bottles from either Asahi or Peroni and 12 shooters from either Tequila Rose or Fireball for £95.

The Hogshead has an extensive food and drink menu for the game. Photo: Google Street Map

For £160, the Geoff Thirst package includes the 12 bottles of beer, as well as a 70cl spirit bottle of either Smirnoff Red, Captain Morgan's Black Spiced of Tanqueray, plus any mixer, while the £240 Lions deal includes 24 bottles of beer, the 70cl spirit bottle and 10 shots of either Tequila Rose or Fireball .

It also has a burger or pizza and drink deal, with the Kaiser burger coming with cheese, bacon, sweet piquante pepper sauce and Baconnaise, and the Jurgen Pizza covered in smoked sausage, bacon, curry ketchup, gherkins and onions, plus a soft drink for 50p or a beer for £2.

The Green Duck in Stourbridge will open at 4pm on Sunday and is operating a first come, first served policy for seating, as well as pizza through the game or until it sells out.

The Met Sports Bar in Walsall will be a place to go for the game

The taproom has put on additional toilets in the Brewers Yard, as well as outdoor seating with two extra screens and a second bar in the brewery, pouring beer straight from the tanks.

The Met Sports Bar in Walsall will have food offers on, such as three for £12 mix and match on all appetizers, two for one on cocktails, two for £8 on Kopparberg and six for £20 on bottled beers.

In Cannock, Bar Sport has said that all tables are fully booked for the final, but has space for walk-ins during the day, but has advised people to arrive by 6pm, with all table bookings required to arrive by 7pm.

The Green Duck has been a popular place to watch the tournament. Photo: Green Duck

The venue said it also has table reservations available in the Premier Suite for its VIP Hospitality event with former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray, with a £25 ticket including a Budweiser, a buffet and VIP hospitality, as well as live coverage on the big screen and pre and post match coverage from Jason Guy and Matt Murray.

The bar also has a range of food options, including a number of themed pizzas and burgers.