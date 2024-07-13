Just the ticket – Fans queuing up across the West Midlands and Black Country to watch England's final countdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nowhere more so than in the West Midlands and Black Country where at least two players have had such an impact on the tournament and football fever is reaching its peak.

Stourbridge born Jude Bellingham has scored two vital goals in the tournament and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins sent Gareth Southgate's men through to the final with a tremendous strike against The Netherlands on Wednesday.

Venues across the region are putting up the 'Sold Out' signs in terms of people coming to watch the game on big screens and enjoy a party and a pint afterwards.

The Hangar Warehouse in Wolverhampton posted on social media that tickets to their venue to watch the European 2024 Final sold out in 90 seconds.

Tickets to watch Sunday's game at The Hangar Warehouse, Wolverhampton sold out in 90 seconds

The popular venue will be packed out as football fans and others eagerly await what could be the England national team's first European trophy victory and their first major tournament win since 1966.

Although they have a sister venue in Astoria Warehouse, Skinner Street, tickets for that venue are already 50-per-cent sold out, with a huge waiting list.

Elsewhere in the city, the George Wallis on Victoria Street will be showing the game on multiple screens as will The Billy Wright, named after the former Wolves and England skipper.

The Hogshead and the Royal London are also venues with plenty of screens and which cater for sporting events for everyone to be able to see the action.

The Cleveland Arms in Stowheath Lane, Moseley Village is well known as a sports pub and has hosted multiple sporting events and speakers – a spokesman for the pub said many tables for Sunday had been booked up and they were expecting to be 'full on the day.'

Punters packed venues for the semi final game on Wednesday, including Bar Sport in Cannock where Neil 'Razor' Ruddock entertained people before during and after the game.

Fans at Bar Sport in Cannock celebrated on Wednesday as England got through to the final of Euro 2024. Former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray will be amongst those present for the final on Sunday

Many returning fans have already booked up either VIP packages in the Premier Suite where former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray will host diners and people have also reserved tables downstairs in the bar for the game, which kicks off at 8pm.

At the major Musicom event being held at Himley Hall this weekend, Dudley Council bosses are erecting a huge 45m screen for people to stay on after the music acts on Sunday and watch the game without having to go home.

Council leader Patrick Harley said: "Musicom is a fantastic family friendly event that brings thousands of people to Himley Park every summer and now with England in the final, there is even more reason to celebrate.

“We are so excited to see our local hero Jude and the England team play in the final on Sunday, and with the big screen, everyone attending Musicom will be able to get behind our boys for this historic match."

Linited tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday, for details go to https://www.seetickets.com/tour/black-country-musicom-2024

In Jude Bellingham's home areas of Stourbridge and Hagley, venues are gearing up for the game, with many already full or with tables fully booked.

At Stourbridge Football Club, where the 21-year-old learned his trade as a youth player, The Glassboys Bar is completely booked up, as it has been for all the games in Euro 2024 so far.

Football fans celebrate England's victory over Switzerland at The Glassboys Bar, Stourbridge

Club chairman Andy Pountney said: "The tournament has been phenomenal for us, tables have been fully booked out for all the games but the momentum has really been building with the Switzerland game and the Netherlands one being so dramatic.

"People went through all the emotions before thankfully England came through both games and we have our fingers crossed for Sunday.

"Whatever the result we will be raising a glass to Jude Bellingham who started his footballing journey here and of course his dad played for the first team so there is a big connection.

"ude is a hero to youngsters and has a mature head on young shoulders with all the pressure he is facing – he is a global superstar yet copes with it well."

In Hagley, where Jude Bellingham went to school, The Station Inn in the centre of the village has similarly been booked out for all the England games.

Cole Phillips, the landlord at the pub said football fever had completely taken over in the past few weeks and they were all looking forward to the final.

He said: "It has been standing room only all the way and Jude's performances and the Ollie Watkins' winner on Wednesday has really captured the imagination from a West Midlands perspective.

"It is always good when that happens with home grown heroes if you like, certainly the case with Jude and there are also a lot of Villa fans who come here so that last gasp goal got an extra cheer and the tables are completely booked up for the final on Sunday."

The Green Duck Brewery and Taproom has been running a 'Bellingham Scores Blonde' promotion throughout the European Championships with anyone present when the 21-year-old scores receiving a token for a free pint of Blonde beer they can cash in at the next game.

The Green Duck Brewery has been handing out tokens for pints of its Blonde beer when Jude Bellingham scores

They are expected to be sold out for the game on Sunday, as is Stourbridge Social. a new venue which opened the day before the Switzerland game and was packed out for that one and The Netherlands fixture.

In Walsall, The Registry on Leicester Street has 18 HD Screens including in-booth TV's and has been very busy for all the England games in the tournament.

Although many pubs and bars will be standing room only, it is always worth giving them a call on the day to find out what the situation is

And if all else fails, you can get a front row seat in your own front room with BBC and ITV will be showing the game live from 8pm on Sunday night.