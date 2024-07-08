Nominate a sporting hero to receive special award

Wolverhampton City Sports Advisory Council is inviting people to nominate individuals, teams, clubs and leagues based in the city for an award.

There are a range of categories, starting with coach of the year, volunteer of the year, under-21 volunteer of the year, disabled player/athlete of the year and veteran of the year (over 60).

Other awards will include team or club of the year, 50 years a club/team/league (for continued playing of the sport), community team/club/league of the year, and the Ted Hayward Memorial Trophy for Sportsperson/Club of the Year.

There will also be Awards of Merit given out for contribution to sport within Wolverhampton.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a presentation evening on Tuesday, November 19 at Fordhouses Cricket Club where the winners will receive their awards from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach.

Peter Holmes MBE, Chair of Wolverhampton City Sports Advisory Council, said: “Wolverhampton is very fortunate in having sporting and recreational clubs who contribute to the life of the city.

"The clubs are staffed by volunteers who without their contribution sport would not exist.

“This is an opportunity for clubs to recognise its members and nominate them for Civic recognition.

"I look forward, with the Mayor, to meeting our nominees at the awards evening.”

Interested parties should email vicechair.wsac@gmail.com by Saturday, July 20 with their details and the name of the award they wish to make a nomination for.

The correct nomination form will then be emailed out for completion, including citation.

Nomination forms must be returned by Sunday, September 7 to the email address found on the nomination form.