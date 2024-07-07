Wolverhampton school which 'puts honesty, respect and trust at the heart of daily life' finds out latest Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at Grove Primary Academy are celebrating after the education watchdog revealed its latest grade.

According to Wolverhampton City Council, the school has put the values of 'honesty, respect and trust' at the heart of daily life and inspectors found that pupils are 'polite and respectful, work hard in lessons and do their best'.

The inspection states that children settle well into school life in the early years, and are 'well prepared’ for the next stage in their learning.

Also, the Wolverhampton school has adopted a 'well sequenced curriculum that is ambitious for all pupils'. The school prioritises reading and writing, with pupil librarians, book club sessions, reading competitions, author visits and a book tasting café 'create a buzz' about reading.

Teachers and pupils from Grove Primary School celebrate their Good Ofsted Rating (LTR) Adults; Miss Burgoyne, Teacher; Miss Trainer, Teacher; Mr Salisbury, Head Teacher; Mrs Ivory, Assistant Head Teacher; Mr Price, Assistant Head Teacher;

Skilled staff teach early reading very well, with pupils who fall behind quickly given effective support to catch up, while the writing curriculum has been revised and thoughtfully developed to reflect the needs of pupils, Ofsted said.