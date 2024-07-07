Inspection findings on abruptly closed Wolverhampton care home to be revealed in watchdog's report

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has confirmed that a report will be released regarding a Wolverhampton care home which was abruptly closed last month.

Residents at Mill House, Bilston, were told on Friday, June 21, that the home was closing the following Monday, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) months earlier.

Residents were told they would be provided with alternative accommodation.

They were moved out by minibus over the course of two days, leaving the once-thriving home an empty shell with staff packing belongings and Christmas decorations into boxes.