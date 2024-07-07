Dessert Shop company applies for two late Wolverhampton licenses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

MSZ Brands asked Wolverhampton Council for premises licences for Betsy's X Little Dessert Shop on Broad Street, city centre, and Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town.

The company wants to open its Heath Town branch until 2am on Friday to Sunday and the city centre outlet until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Two public notices were published this week, which said: "An application for a Premises Licence has been made by MSZ Brands Limited to City of Wolverhampton Council in respect of premises known as

Betsy's in Wolverhampton

Betsy’s XLDS which are situated at 60 Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town. The application is as follows Late Night Refreshments:, Friday to Sunday 11pm to 2am."

The other application said: "The application is as follows Late Night Refreshments Sunday to Thursday 11pm to 2am and Friday to Saturday 11pm to 5am. The above application for a Premises Licence may be inspected via a prearranged appointment. To arrange this, email Licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk."