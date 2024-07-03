'Sophisticated' Wolverhampton-based drugs operation ran between West and East Midlands, court told

The case involves five defendants from Wolverhampton and Walsall, one from Corby in Northamptonshire and one from Swindon, Wiltshire.

Four defendants have already pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine. Three people are on trial this week.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Tuesday that the operation was run using a sophisticated method of using phone networks from addresses in the city in what was called an 'AB line'. It allegedly sent 'bulk text messages' of up to 40 at a time to mobile numbers in the Corby and Peterborough areas, some of which belonged to convicted class A drug dealers.

The 'AB line' ran from February 2021 to June of that year before it was closed down and the 'J line' was launched which operated from June until September before it was discovered by the police and arrests were made.