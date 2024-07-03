'High levels' of shotgun residue found on clothing recovered from Wolverhampton murder scene

Mandy Wood, a forensic reporting scientist, was giving evidence on the sixth day of a trial of three people accused of murdering the father of seven in Wolverhampton.

Deavon Harrison

She said "very high" levels of shotgun particles were found on a grey-sweatshirt worn by Mr Harrison, who died of a knife wound to the head and a gunshot injury to the chest at a house in Dunstall Hill on the morning of December 30 last year.