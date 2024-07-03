'High levels' of shotgun residue found on clothing recovered from Wolverhampton murder scene
A forensic scientist who examined gun residue found on clothes at the address where Deavon Harrison died said "very high" levels of particles from shotgun discharge were found.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Mandy Wood, a forensic reporting scientist, was giving evidence on the sixth day of a trial of three people accused of murdering the father of seven in Wolverhampton.
She said "very high" levels of shotgun particles were found on a grey-sweatshirt worn by Mr Harrison, who died of a knife wound to the head and a gunshot injury to the chest at a house in Dunstall Hill on the morning of December 30 last year.