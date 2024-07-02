Police 'concerned' for mother and two missing children with Wolverhampton links

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Della, aged 29, Mia Leigh, aged seven, and Myles, aged two, are missing from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Della, Mia Leigh and Myles are missing from Edgbaston, Birmingham

Della is described as being 5ft 3in tall, slim with long, straight, brown hair, whilst Mia Leigh is also slim with dark brown hair and is just under 4ft tall.

Myles is around 2ft 5in tall and has brown hair.

West Midlands Police has issued photographs of the missing family and said officers are "concerned" for them.

People with information about their whereabouts should call 999 and quote PID: 447923.