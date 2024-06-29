'I lost my husband at 32, now I've turned my life around by helping others'

Laura Cox from Bilston, and her children aged seven and 14, had their lives shattered when her husband Ian died around four years ago from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

But her determination to overcome grief and mental health issues and get back into training saw her handed the Inspirational Learner Award at the West Midlands Combined Authority’s Adult Learning Awards on Thursday.

She started a civil service training course with skills provider Release Potential and now has a job as a learning support officer.

But she said she could never envisage being in the position she is in today during those dark days.

Laura said: “It has been hard. I’ve been through quite a lot, having to raise two children on my own after losing my husband and then suffering really badly with my mental health and anxiety and then having to push forward, trying to work out what I was going to do.

“At that point, I was locked in that situation and I was even questioning my own mortality.

“I was 32 at the time and it was a massive thing that I went through. Having to face raising two children on my own which I never envisaged at all.

“As well as doing this for myself, I do this for my kids. The most important thing in my life.”

Her work coach recommended she take up the course with Release Potential which she loved, gaining inspiration from her first tutor James Denton.

Laura said: “When Gaye Hutchinson (Release Potential’s CEO) nominated me for this, I was just like ‘no I’ll never win’ but then she came back and told me I had and I was absolutely blown away. Still blown away now. It’s a bit surreal.

“From now on, I want to continue in my training and progress further with Release Potential.

“Not only that I want to gain more skills working with people with educational needs, I want to have more focus on that because I have that in my family as well.

“It’s something I want to really progress further and as well as that, working to help people with mental health – having suffered with it myself. I can be ears to listen but I’m not able to give any advice so I want to be able to help people.”

The awards, held at the ICC in Birmingham, were hosted by Birmingham-born ex-EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey with West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker.

A total of 13 awards were given out to learners and training providers during the 90-minute ceremony.

Marshire Bynoe receives his award from actor Nicholas Bailey. Photo: West Midlands Combind Authority

Marshire Bynoe, aged 30, scooped the Apprentice Award after fulfilling a dream of becoming a mechanic through a Level 3 apprenticeship with Sandwell College and Direct Line Group. He now works fixing vehicles involved in accidents for Direct Line.

He said: “It’s nice to be recognised for what you’ve been doing. I was made redundant during Covid.

“All the sites we looked after when I was doing the electrics all closed the doors. After so long, the company lost money and they had to let us go.

“It was tough on everyone and tough on home life. Really difficult.

“I always had an interest in cars and I could either carry on doing what I was doing which I was not disliking or I could take a risk and do something I know I would enjoy doing. It is everything I wanted, I love it it’s a great job.”