Best Foot Forward challenge set to return this week in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Best Foot Forward event, started by the Wolverhampton Rotary Club, is set to take place on Saturday at WV Active Aldersley from 8am to 8pm.

The event, which sees participants walk laps around the Aldersley Stadium's track, was first held in 2013 and has since gone on to raise over £180,000 for good causes in the West Midlands.

For each lap completed £1 will be donated to one of the chosen charities selected by the club with participants able to return to the track as often as they want.

Best Foot Forward 2022

This year, the three nominated charities are Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre, Central Youth Theatre and The Rotary Charitable Trust. The fund is created by the contribution of 40 community-minded corporate Patrons.

Wolverhampton Council's deputy director of public health, Bal Kaur, said: "This unique event provides the opportunity to take exercise at your own pace and will provide lots of benefits – knowing that you are completing a challenge that will help others is also immensely rewarding.

"For this event, there is no obligation to seek personal sponsorship – all you need to do is take part, because the charity funding comes from elsewhere."

For more information, and to register for the event, visit wolverhamptonbestfootforward.com

By Lydia Ham