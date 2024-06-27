More workshops and demonstrations as city art festival returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Wolverhampton Arts Festival is returning for its second year in a row, taking place on the newly-pedestrianised Victoria Street on July 6 and 7, as well as inside the Mander Centre.

It has been organised by The Framer’s Gallery Team in conjunction with Enjoy Wolverhampton, Mander Centre and Wolverhampton Council and aims to promote local artists and community, and make art more approachable for the public.

Organiser Wayne Horton said there had been a few changes from the first festival in 2023, with more of an emphasis on workshops and demonstrations.

He said: "We're doing very much the same as last year, but the only difference is that we're making it a little bit more workshop-based and having demonstrations and getting people more involved in the art as well as the selling.

"We've offered those taking part this year cheaper gazebos if they demonstrate as well and there's been a good take up on that, so we've got a lot more demonstrations."

The festival will also see a mixture of arts and crafts created by local artists and live performances from the likes of Emma Parker, Howling Wolves Community Choir and the Asylum, who will be holding an art forum.

Wolverhampton Art Festival will bring people from all over the art community to the city

Mr Horton said he hoped to bring the community together to enjoy art, as well as bring eyes on a forgotten part of the city.

He said: "It's about bringing people into the city and the area to be creative and follows on from last year's objective, which was to bring people to an area which had just been pedestrianised and had just had roadworks finish.

"We had hoped that more events would take place down there and more people would go down there, but that hasn't happened yet, so we want to bring more eyes on the area on Victoria Street.

"It's also brilliant for the artist network because they've been able to get their art out to people who haven't seen it before and have that communication with them.

"It's something for everyone and there are activities for people of all ages, so it's now just a case of getting them down there and helping this to grow year on year."

For more details, ways to get involved, or stall options for artists, go to wolverhamptonartsfestival.co.uk, email wolverhampton.arts.festival@outlook.com or call 01902717775