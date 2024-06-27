Express & Star
Jurors in murder trial of Wolverhampton father-of-seven shown CCTV and hear police testaments

Jurors in the trial of three people accused of the murder of a Wolverhampton father of seven have spent the second day of the trial studying CCTV evidence and hearing testaments of police officers.

By Paul Jenkins
Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was found with knife wounds to the head and a gunshot injury to the chest, at a house on Dunstall Hill on the morning of December 30.

Kerry Francis, aged 42, of Foxglove Close, in Wombourne, Jonathan Williams, aged 19, of no fixed address; and a boy of 16 who cannot be named, all deny the murder of Mr Harrison who was found with fatal injuries in the kitchen of a house which was well known as a drugs den.

