Owner of Wolverhampton home where dad was found dead denies role helping murder accused

Deavon Harrison, a dad of seven, was found with knife wounds to the head and a gunshot injury to the chest, at a house on Dunstall Hill on the morning of December 30.

Stephen Perry admitted his house was a place where people 'came and went' and that he was involved in the drugs trade, and had been taking them on the day of Mr Harrison's death.

But giving evidence from behind a screen on the first day of the murder trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, he said he 'barely knew' Kerry Francis, one of the defendants on trial for the alleged killing of Mr Harrison.

He said he couldn't have taken an earlier call from Francis, who the prosecution say was trying to source drugs for Mr Harrison, because his phone was missing and, at the time of the murder, had gone out to try and find it.