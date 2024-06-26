Two remain in hospital as police continue murder investigation following fatal Wolverhampton house blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation into the fire at the house on Plascom Road, which happened in the early hours on Tuesday morning and saw five people inside the house taken to hospital.

A 26-year-old man died in hospital on Tuesday morning, while a 16-year-old boy remains in a life-threatening condition and a 52-year-old woman suffered life-changing burns and also remains in hospital.

Two other men were discharged from hospital following treatment.

A cordon which was set up on Tuesday morning has remained up around the area, with forensic officers working to establish the circumstances of the fire and police officers continuing with door-to-door enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're today continuing with our enquiries after a man died and four other people were injured following a house fire in Wolverhampton.

"We launched a murder investigation following the tragic blaze in Plascom Road during the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The street was cordoned off following the fire as investigations began

"A cordon remains in place as forensic examinations to establish the circumstances of the fire continue.

"Investigators are today appealing for anyone in the area at the time or in a car with dashcam to come forward.

"We were called to Plascom Road at just after 1.10am along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"Five people who were in the property at the time were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics and officers, who administered CPR at the scene.

"One man aged 26 sadly died in hospital yesterday morning, while a 16-year-old boy today remains in a life-threatening condition.

"A third person, a woman aged 52, suffered life-changing burns and also remains in hospital today.

The fire left one man dead and two with serious injuries

"Two other men, one in his 50s and a second in his 20s, were discharged from hospital yesterday following treatment.

"Officers are continuing with door-to-door enquiries and CCTV is being retrieved and reviewed.

"We also have additional neighbourhood patrols in place to offer reassurance.

"Anyone with any information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting log 218 of 25 June."