Know a local hero? Here's your chance to get them recognised at the Black Country Heroes awards

If so, then our new and exciting awards is the perfect opportunity to recognise their achievements.

The Express & Star's Black Country Heroes aims to find those who work so hard, often as volunteers, to make a real difference in our communities.

A dozen categories have been created to help recognise people from all walks of life. They are:

Child of Courage Award

Future Star

Young Star

Volunteer of the Year

Community Champion

Environmental Award

Fundraiser of the Year

Uniformed Hero

Outstanding Bravery Award

NHS Hero Award

Wellbeing and Mental Health Champion

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 23.

Black Country Heroes Awards logo

Editor-in-chief Mark Drew said: "This is a really important year for the Express & Star and we wanted to do something special to reflect that and also celebrate people who are doing so much good.

"Black Country Heroes is a great way for us to do that.

"We hope that our readers will join in by nominating the remarkable individuals that are at the real beating heart of the Black Country.

"This remarkable region has so many fantastic people, many working behind the scenes, that are going above and beyond to provide a helping hand.

"The Express & Star has been telling their stories on a daily basis throughout its 150 years and it is appropriate for us to shine a light on the cream of the crop through this special event."

The newspaper is sponsoring the Special Recognition Award.

It is intended as a tribute to the extraordinary people in our community who rise to the occasion, day in and day out, often without the expectation of recognition or reward.

To nominate someone, all you have to do is visit the dedicated Black Country Heroes website and follow the steps.