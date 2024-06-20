Appeal launched to find man wanted on suspicion of burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have released an image of Chad Thompson as part of a public appeal to find the 34-year-old.

Thompson, of no fixed address, is wanted after failing to appear in court and, additionally, on suspicion of burglary in Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get back in touch by calling 999.

Chad Thompson is wanted on suspicion of burglary in Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Chad Thompson is?

"The 34-year-old of no fixed address is wanted after failing to appear in court.

"He is further wanted on suspicion of burglary in Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

"If you know where he is call 999 quoting crime reference 20BE/230362b/19."