TV and radio broadcaster Adrian Chiles takes his show to Wolverhampton bar

The Albion fan broadcast his Radio Five Live mid morning show from Jack's Cafe and Bar in Frederick Street.

On the day of England playing Denmark in their second group game of the tournament, the Hagley born Albion fan asked customers their predictions for the game and spoke to some of the staff about how business was going and whether it increased during the games.

He also posed for photographs, including with a group of friends from Wolverhampton who regularly meet for social occasions including meals and had heard he was going to be there.