Wolverhampton woman denies wounding man

Tekeya Nash, aged 24, of Glenworth Gardens is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, unlawful GBH and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

When appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday she denied all three charges, which relate to an alleged attack on Peter Chambers.

A trial has been set for March 17 of 2025.