Choir to make radio appearance

A service of evensong recorded at St Peter's Collegiate Church in Lych Gates, Wolverhampton city centre, will be broadcast on the station at 3pm on June 26, and then repeated the following Sunday.

The service, led by the Rev Preb Ben Whitmore, was recorded on Saturday afternoon, when it was attended by about 30 members of the congregation.

The choir was conducted by director of music Callum Alger, with accompaniment from Rupert Jeffcoat on the organ.

It performed an anthem by John Ireland.

Deputy churchwarden Diana Polowyj said it was the second time the choir had been asked to appear on Radio 3, with a similar service having been recorded last year.

It has also recently sang at an evening service at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

In recent years the choir has also performed at the Royal Albert Hall in one of the famous 'Proms' concerts.