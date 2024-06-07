From derelict to desirable: the former railway station that's become a go-to venue

Grand Station sits on the site of the former Wolverhampton Low Level station, which closed in 1967 and had been left abandoned for years before being bought in 2013.

Since then, the venue on Sun Street has been built up around the site of the station, with a large multi-purpose hall and adjacent car park available for use, and the venue has become a central place for every type of event.

Director of sales and development Danny Thompson has been a part of the venue since it opened and spoke about the evolution of Grand Station over the years.

He said: "When it first opened in 2013, it was originally focussed on being a wedding venue, and it's only in the last five or six years that we've become more focussed on corporate events, the larger conferences and dinners, white tie event, charity balls and other big events.

Danny Thompson holds the British Asian Wedding Venue of the Year award, one of many won by the venue

"It's just a large and empty space which can be used for anything, such as weddings, parties, balls and anything that people want to do and what we've tried to do is go along with what the market is and what people dictate is the need.

"The idea is that we'll keep evolving based on the client's needs and when we first started, it was predominantly for the Asian wedding market as I believe we're the largest venue in Wolverhampton to be able to do these events."