'Yam from round eya, ay ya?' The best sayings only uttered in the Black Country and what they mean

The Black Country dialect, or 'yam yam', is a completely unique language unto itself, with sayings like 'keep out the hoss road' and 'bostin fittle' confusing anyone who isn't Black Country born and bred.

The language has been developed over generations, with families recounting days of old when their great-great-grandparents were using the same confusing words, usually to describe quite a simple item.

'Yam yam' speak is a point of pride for many Black Country residents, being a prime factor to residential identity, with many ex-pats still using Black Country slang and terms years after they moved away.

Now, after asking for your favourite sayings on social media, we have compiled a list of the most unique, unusual and, at times, confusing, 'yam yam' terms that every Black Country local knows and loves.