'Yam from round eya, ay ya?' The best sayings only uttered in the Black Country and what they mean
We asked Express & Star readers to list their favourite and most memorable sayings that you would only hear in the Black Country.
The Black Country dialect, or 'yam yam', is a completely unique language unto itself, with sayings like 'keep out the hoss road' and 'bostin fittle' confusing anyone who isn't Black Country born and bred.
The language has been developed over generations, with families recounting days of old when their great-great-grandparents were using the same confusing words, usually to describe quite a simple item.
'Yam yam' speak is a point of pride for many Black Country residents, being a prime factor to residential identity, with many ex-pats still using Black Country slang and terms years after they moved away.
Now, after asking for your favourite sayings on social media, we have compiled a list of the most unique, unusual and, at times, confusing, 'yam yam' terms that every Black Country local knows and loves.
Joan Bowen said 'keep out the hoss road' – Parents have been shouting this to their children for generations, the saying is a common Black Country expression for 'mind how you go'.
Steve Powney said 'yampy and saft' – If you were to do something peculiar, you would be called 'yampy' or 'saft' - it's a term that means 'someone is a bit daft, but lovable' while 'saft' means someone who is a bit stupid or foolish.
Josh Nicholls said 'how am ya me mon' – Black Country people would ask you this when they first see you, it's a yam yam greeting for 'how are you?'
Claire Chapman said 'around the Wrekin' – This is a cryptic way for having to take the long way around - the Wrekin is a famous hill located near Telford.
Jim Talbot said 'It ay arf black over Bill's mother's' – This is a fantastically confusing way of saying that there is a storm coming or that it may rain. We aren't sure who Bill's mother is, but it always seems to be raining.
Stacey Edwards said 'Bostin fittle ay it?' – This is a combination of two Black Country terms, 'Bostin' which is another way of saying good, and 'fittle' which is food.
Susan Law said 'yow ay am ya' – This is a fun way of asking someone if they are or aren't doing something.
Donna Lee Harris James said 'yow car have ya tay cus it ay tay time' – We wonder how much she heard this in her house, the term means that you can't have tea yet as it isn't the correct time of day.
Stuart Sharman said 'do no wether yom comin or guin' – You would get told this if you were a bit confused or turned around about something.
Bev Somervell said 'get yer fizzog weshed' – If you were told this it might be because you are particularly muddy and have been told to wash you 'fizzog' or in other words, face.
Justine Cotten said 'I corr do it' – If you find something hard to do or you simply can't do what's being asked of you, you would say 'I corr do it'.
Pauly Ens said 'wash me donnies' – Similar to 'was yer fizzog' however in this case you would have to wash your hands, usually said before tea time.
John Enefer said 'taking the wammal up the cut' – If you would take your wammal up the cut it might be a nice day, as you would be taking your dog (wammal) for a walk up the cut (canal).
Kirsty Winkworth said 'olright me wench' – This is quite a lovely way of asking if a woman is okay, wench in this case is an endearing term for a lady.
Venita Brough said 'owbinya?' – This is a casual way of asking someone who they have been, ask this when you first meet a person from the Black Country.
Kevin Round said 'my yed's throbbin like a blind cobblers thumb' – Hopefully Kevin doesn't say this too much as it would mean that he had a lot of headaches.
Gail Bates Brough said 'There's a bobowley' – If you said this then it might be because you have seen a particularly big moth.
Paul Childs said 'Tarar a bit' – When you say goodbye to someone, this is what you might say – 'Tarar a bit!'
Lisa Morris said 'wher yo gowin?' – Someone might have been asked this when they are leaving somewhere, they're being asked where they are going.
Elise Reilly said 'gambole' – Everyone loves to gambole, if you did this, you would find yourself rolling down a hill with your body tucked into a ball – how fun!
David E Baker said 'yow dow spake proper loike us' – to finish the list, the best statement of all, because no one else speaks properly other than Black Country folk.