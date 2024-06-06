Have you seen missing teenager? Appeal for help finding Anjali

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal on social media to ask for help finding 14-year-old Anjali, who the force said had gone missing from Wolverhampton.

It said that Anjali had last been seen wearing a black skirt, black tights and a black shirt with the words 'Baby Girl' written in large font on the back.

It also said she had links to Birmingham, Smethwick and Bromsgrove and was 5ft 1in tall with dark brown shoulder length hair and has asked that if anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

"If you see Anjali, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 410546."