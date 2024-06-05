Why you might see ambulances, firefighters and counter-terrorism police at Molineux tonight

Later today, Wolves will join emergency services crews in running a live play exercise allowing staff to practice their response to a major incident at Molineux.

Between 7.30pm and 10pm today, Wolves’ matchday-specific safety and contingency plans will be evaluated, meaning anyone in the vicinity of the stadium at that time should not be alarmed by any unsettling noises or scenes.

The event, which will see a simulated emergency scenario take place in the Stan Cullis Stand, will test the joint response of Wolves, West Midlands Police, the UK Counter Terrorism Unit, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Midlands Fire & Rescue Service, St John Ambulance and other stakeholders to a significant incident at Molineux.

Those around Wolverhampton this evening will see several emergency service vehicles in and around Molineux.

There will be approximately 200 pre-nominated volunteers taking part, playing the role of matchday workers, attendees and resources, so small crowds will be expected around Molineux this evening.

Wolves is requesting for members of the public to avoid congregating around the Stan Cullis car park area, so as not to impact the event itself and restrict emergency vehicle movement.

The club said: "The safety of all those inside Molineux on a matchday is paramount, and this exercise is crucial to ensuring the best level of protection is provided by the club and emergency services."

Following the test event, all personnel will have left Molineux by 10.15pm today.