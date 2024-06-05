Hiking heroes hit the heights for fundraising challenge

The team of Hiking Heroes took on Snowdon by Sunrise to raise funds for Wolves Foundation and Compton Care, climbing the mountain in north Wales in the early hours of Sunday.

The 70 participants departed base camp at Llanberis at 2am and were able to enjoy a glorious sunrise from the top of the highest peak in England and Wales after reaching the summit at 5am.

Organised by Sky Blue Adventures, the trip saw the climbers cover the longest and most gradual of the six main paths to the summit initially under the cover of darkness before reaching the peak of 1,085 metres.

Among the Hiking Heroes on the Foundation side were ambassador and TV broadcaster Mark Rhodes, trustee Alistair Purssell and members of staff Scott Brotherton, Laura Cahill, Jeanette Walker and Matt Elcock.

Representatives from Foundation Pack Patrons Paycare, Moog and Berriman Eaton were also among those taking part.

Mark Rhodes was completing the climb on the day of his 12th wedding anniversary to wife Harriet and said it was an incredible experience.

He said: “It was such an honour and a privilege to climb Snowdon by Sunrise for Wolves Foundation and Compton Care.

“To be an ambassador for the Foundation is always very rewarding, and to have the opportunity to do something like this, which would be on my bucket list anyway, is fantastic.

“It’s a great thing to do to raise money with some lovely people and the views at the top were absolutely incredible.

The hikers were greeted by a visible and glowing sunrise. Photo: Wolves Foundation

“Having said that, my knees have been struggling since and it’s been difficult getting up and down the stairs, but it was all for two very worthy causes.”

All fundraising from the challenge will be shared equally between Compton Care and Wolves Foundation, Wolves’ official charity.

Laura Cahill, fundraising and events executive with Wolves Foundation, said: “We were delighted to link up with Compton Care for a fundraiser which provided such fantastic memories for everyone involved.

“At times, it was certainly a challenge, but there was a real team effort with everyone pushing each other on, and the reward at the end with such an incredible view of the sunrise from the summit made it all worthwhile.

“A huge congratulations to all the Hiking Heroes who took part and helped raise such a substantial amount of money to benefit the work of two important local charities.”

Whilst fundraising is still open for people who wish to support the two long-standing Wolverhampton charities, the figure has already broken through the £20,000 barrier thanks to all those who took part.

Donations can still be made at comptoncare.enthuse.com/cf/hiking-heroes-snowdon-by-sunrise.