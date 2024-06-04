Dangerous driver who killed passenger given extra two years for crime spree after tragedy

Ethan Holness, 2, is serving seven years for causing the death of James Sheridan by dangerous driving in a stolen on June 23, 2021.

He sentenced in March, however, whilst awaiting trial he carried on breaking into homes to steal car keys throughout Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.

Holness was part of a gang stole cars throughout the West Midlands. He pleaded guilty to breaking into a home in Wentworth Road, on August 15, last year and stole an Audi, and on the same night stole a Land Rover Discovery in Brewood.

Homeowner Olivia Hines was woken up by her Audi A6 being driven off her driveway.

She said: "I am now paranoid in my own home, I cannot believe how many of them came into my home, they came in mob handed and there were more of them than of us. I looked at our CCTV and saw how they targeted my home and were only on my road to break into my home.

"I hope those responsible get what they deserve."

Prosecutor Cathryn Orchard said: "The defendant was arrested after an investigation into several car thefts across the West Midlands. He pleaded guilty to these two offences in March, he has also asked for 19 other car thefts to be taken into consideration.

"The cars stolen were worth just over £500,000 between November 2022 and August 2023, each victim was massively impacted by having their cars stolen and all the upheaval that brings with it. Holness was part of a criminal group who would plan the theft of these cars."

Holness previously has been found guilty of ten offences for drugs, car theft and causing death by dangerous driving of James Sheridan. Despite the tragedy of his friend being killed whilst speeding in a stolen car in a crash caused by him on Norton Road, he continued to steal cars.

Defending Holness, previously of Dickinson Avenue, Wolverhampton but now currently residing in HMP Featherstone, Ryan Hodgkins said: "My client is remorseful, he wants to wipe the slate clean which is why he has pleaded guilty to a further 19 car thefts.

"He is only 20 years so there is an element of inmaturity, the money he received for the cars were the fraction of what they were worth."

Recorder M Brown told Holness: "I am sentencing you two each years for the burglary and the car thefts, I have given you credit for pleading guilty early. These will run concurrently. And this sentence will begin when your current seven year sentence finishes."