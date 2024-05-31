Police ask anyone who sees missing pensioner with Black Country links to call 999

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are searching for Mervin, who has gone missing from Solihull.

The 82-year-old was last seen wearing a quilted black jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a black cap.

Have you seen Mervin?

West Midlands Police said he has links to Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton and likes to travel by bus.

The force has issued a picture of Mervin in a bid to track him down.

Anyone who sees him has been asked to call 999 and quote PID434889.