Road closed for safety after wall collapse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The entrance to Coalway Road in Wolverhampton was closed on Wednesday by Wolverhampton Council from the Penn Road junction to Shenstone Court after the boundary wall at a property on Penn Road partially collapsed.

It meant that traffic either had to follow a nearly five-kilometre diversion along Stubbs Road and Warstones Road to access Coalway Road, or pass through the tight and congested Coalway Avenue.

Wolverhampton Council confirmed that the road had been cleared, but the road and footpath would remain closed until work had been done by the landowner, with the road expected to be closed until Friday, May 31.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Part of Coalway Road has been closed in both directions as a safety precaution from the Penn Road junction to Shenstone Court after the partial collapse of a privately-owned boundary wall at a property on Penn Road.

"The highway has now been cleared but the road and footpath will remain closed until some associated tree works have been carried out by the landowner.

"Diversions are in place for traffic and the road will be reopened in due course."